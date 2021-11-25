Kraton (KRA) falls 0.09% to Close at $45.95 on November 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KRA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Kraton Corp Inc’s (NYSE: KRA) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 0.09% decrease. Kraton opened at $45.91 before trading between $46.04 and $45.82 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Kraton’s market cap fall to $1,477,206,849 on 103,315 shares -below their 30-day average of 253,553.

About Kraton Corp

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide. Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation or its subsidiaries or affiliates.

CVS Health To Close 900 US Stores Over Next Three Years

CVS Health will close about 900 US stores over the next three years as part of a larger shift away from retail and toward healthcare services.

Dismiss Gold at Your Peril

Back in December 1997, the Financial Times ran a now-infamous article titled “Death of Gold.”

In it, the author Kenneth Gooding claimed that as an investment, “Gold is a goner.” He said the crises of the previous 10 years — the 1987 stock market crash, the Gulf War, Asia’s financial meltdown — had not resulted in higher demand, as one might expect. Gold was now a “mere metal” and a “bad investment,” Gooding concluded.

Verizon FiOS Braces for Altice Optimum Market Entry

It looks like we are getting ready to see another competitive battle. This time it is in New York and the tri-state market. Altice USA (ATUS) is getting ready to go into direct competition with Verizon (VZ) FiOS, according to Altice CEO Dexter Goei. Today, Altice reaches 1.26 million people and is planning on reaching 1.5 million by end of 2021. Goei says Altice is planning to move into the Verizon FiOS market area by expanding its network by another million next year.

This sounds like big news and a real competitive threat to Verizon FiOS. Yes, a battle is brewing, but the real question is, will this really matter much to either Verizon, Altice, their customers, investors or the entire industry?

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

