Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) falls 2.79% in Active Trading on February 24

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) shares fell 2.79%, or $1.12 per share, to close Thursday at $38.98. After opening the day at $39.48, shares of Kraft Heinz Co fluctuated between $39.68 and $38.12. 12,504,509 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 9,538,669. Thursday's activity brought Kraft Heinz Co’s market cap to $47,701,393,113.

About Kraft Heinz Co

The Kraft Heinz Company is driving transformation, inspired by its Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything the company does. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, Kraft Heinz is committed to growing its iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. The company leverages its scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, the company is dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

