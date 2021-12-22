Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) falls 0.77% for December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KHC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Kraft Heinz Co Inc’s (NASDAQ: KHC) stock fell $0.27, accounting for a 0.77% decrease. Kraft Heinz Co opened at $35.28 before trading between $35.39 and $34.91 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Kraft Heinz Co’s market cap fall to $42,841,486,135 on 5,432,497 shares -below their 30-day average of 10,280,434.

About Kraft Heinz Co

The Kraft Heinz Company is driving transformation, inspired by its Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything the company does. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, Kraft Heinz is committed to growing its iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. The company leverages its scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, the company is dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

