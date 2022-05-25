Kosmos Energy (KOS) Gains 6.33% for May 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KOS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) gained $0.45 to close Wednesday at $7.56.

The company began the day at $7.21 and shares fluctuated between $7.63 and $7.20 with 13,449,686 shares trading hands.

Kosmos Energy is averaging 9,740,311 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have increased 105.49% YTD.

Kosmos Energy is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Kosmos Energy Ltd

Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Its key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S.Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company's Business Principles articulate its commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment.

