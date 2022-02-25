Korn Ferry (KFY) gains 3.52% in Active Trading on February 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KFY - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Korn Ferry Inc’s (NYSE: KFY) stock gained $2.26, accounting for a 3.52% increase. Korn Ferry opened at $64.92 before trading between $66.82 and $64.57 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Korn Ferry’s market cap rise to $3,620,179,520 on 683,264 shares -above their 30-day average of 438,134.

Korn Ferry employs around 8198 people with a head office in Los Angeles, California.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. The Company works with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. The Company helps them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

