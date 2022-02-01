Koppers (KOP) gains 3.05% in Active Trading on February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KOP - Market Data & News Trade

Koppers Holdings Inc (NYSE: KOP) gained to close at $30.79 Tuesday after gaining $0.91 (3.05%) on volume of 105,064 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $30.83 to a low of $29.92 while Koppers’s market cap now stands at $657,039,079.

About Koppers Holdings Inc

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Its products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. The Company serves its customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia and Europe.

Visit Koppers Holdings Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Koppers Holdings Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Koppers Holdings Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Shipping Companies Flush With Cash, With Some Splashing Jumbo Employee Bonuses Badger Meter Beats Q4 Estimates, Posts Record Revenue Algoma Steel Upgrades Power Plant in Transition to Green Steelmaking Insulet Gets FDA Clearance for Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System