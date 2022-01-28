Kopin (KOPN) falls 8.59% to Close at $2.66 on January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KOPN - Market Data & News Trade

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ: KOPN) shares fell 8.59%, or $0.25 per share, to close Thursday at $2.66. After opening the day at $2.95, shares of Kopin fluctuated between $2.95 and $2.63. 1,638,551 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,348,618. Thursday's activity brought Kopin’s market cap to $245,225,948.

Kopin is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts..

About Kopin Corp.

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs.

Visit Kopin Corp.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Kopin Corp. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Kopin Corp.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Algoma Steel Upgrades Power Plant in Transition to Green Steelmaking Insulet Gets FDA Clearance for Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System Russell 2000 Enters Bear Market Territory for First Time in Nearly Two Years TG Therapeutics Tumbles 40% on Partial Clinical Trial Hold