Kopin (KOPN) Falls 2.85% on March 25

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ: KOPN) has lost $0.075 (2.85%) and sits at $2.53, as of 12:05:25 est on March 25.

379,473 shares have traded hands.

The Company is up 3.95% over the last 5 days and shares gained 1.15% over the last 30 days.

Kopin anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Kopin Corp.

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs.

