Kohl`s (KSS) falls 3.23% for January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KSS - Market Data & News Trade

Kohl`s Corp. (NYSE: KSS), a Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, company, fell to close at $60.26 Wednesday after losing $2.01 (3.23%) on volume of 5,787,762 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $63.08 to a low of $59.87 while Kohl`s’s market cap now stands at $8,385,664,876.

About Kohl`s Corp.

Kohl's Corporation is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in its stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness.

Visit Kohl`s Corp.’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Kohl`s Corp. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Kohl`s Corp.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

TG Therapeutics Tumbles 40% on Partial Clinical Trial Hold Huawei Says Carrier Business Stable as Revenues Decline: Jeff Kagan Time To Reconsider Galapagos as New CEO Paul Stoffels Named Global Politics Could Drive Extreme Market Volatility in 2022