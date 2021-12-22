KnowBe4 (KNBE) falls 0.22% on Moderate Volume December 21

KnowBe4 Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: KNBE) shares fell 0.22%, or $0.05 per share, to close Tuesday at $23.00. After opening the day at $22.91, shares of KnowBe4 fluctuated between $23.49 and $21.85. 874,261 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 941,447. Tuesday's activity brought KnowBe4’s market cap to $799,244,457.

About KnowBe4 Inc - Class A

KnowBe4, provider of the leading security awareness platform, is used by approximately 37,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.’

