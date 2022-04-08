KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Gains 5.62% on April 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KLXE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KLXE) moved 5.62% Friday.

As of 11:55:57 est, KLX Energy Services sits at $5.28 and has climbed $0.28 per share.

KLX Energy Services has moved 51.84% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 60.65% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-06-09.

About KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc

KLX Energy Services is a provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the U.S. The Company delivers mission critical oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, intervention and production activities for the most technically demanding wells from over 50 service facilities located in the U.S. KLXE's complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house R&D, manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities.

