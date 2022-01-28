KLX Energy Services (KLXE) drops 10.97% in Active Trading on January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KLXE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: KLXE) stock dropped $0.61, accounting for a 10.97% decrease. KLX Energy Services opened at $5.60 before trading between $5.85 and $4.90 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw KLX Energy Services’s market cap fall to $51,216,858 on 719,601 shares -above their 30-day average of 425,692.

About KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc

KLX Energy Services is a provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the U.S. The Company delivers mission critical oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, intervention and production activities for the most technically demanding wells from over 50 service facilities located in the U.S. KLXE's complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house R&D, manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

