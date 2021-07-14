KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE) gains 1.63% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KLXE - Market Data & News Trade

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KLXE) shares gained 1.63%, or $0.14 per share, to close Tuesday at $8.71. After opening the day at $8.53, shares of KLX Energy Services fluctuated between $8.90 and $8.22. 80,658 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 136,976. Tuesday's activity brought KLX Energy Services’s market cap to $76,918,071.

KLX Energy Services is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

About KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc

KLX Energy Services is a provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the U.S. The Company delivers mission critical oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, intervention and production activities for the most technically demanding wells from over 50 service facilities located in the U.S. KLXE's complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house R&D, manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

