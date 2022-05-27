KLA (KLAC) Gains in Light Trading for May 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KLAC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, KLA Corp. (NASDAQ:KLAC) was up $17.99 to close Friday at $371.27.

The company began the day at $358.04 and shares fluctuated between $372.34 and $358.04 with 1,445,425 shares trading hands.

KLA is averaging 1,534,284 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 17.37% YTD.

KLA expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About KLA Corp.

KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward.

