KKRome Opportunities Fund (KIO) falls 0.67% for October 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KIO - Market Data & News Trade

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: KIO), a San Francisco, California, company, fell to close at $16.27 Friday after losing $0.11 (0.67%) on volume of 52,012 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $16.48 to a low of $16.21 while KKRome Opportunities Fund’s market cap now stands at $330,936,909.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund seeks allocate across credit instruments to capitalize on changes in relative value among corporate credit investments and manage against macroeconomic risks. The Fund is designed to offer investors: Potential for attractive levels of current income through monthly distributions A targeted portfolio investing primarily in bank loans and high yield securities KKR Credit's consistent approach and strong credit investment process that seeks to adapt credit strategies to market conditions. KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC serves as the Fund’s investment advisor. Launched in 2004, the Advisor is a subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc., a leading global investment firm with more than a 44-year history of leadership, innovation and investment.

Visit KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Beyond Meat Inc’s (Nasdaq:BYND) meatless chicken tenders will be available for purchase at select grocery stores nationwide starting next month, the faux meat company said Monday.

Athletes vying to represent the US at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on KKR Income Opportunities Fund and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles