KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: KIO) shares fell 0.43%, or $0.07 per share, to close Wednesday at $16.28. After opening the day at $16.53, shares of KKRome Opportunities Fund fluctuated between $16.53 and $16.25. 38,717 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 55,713. Wednesday's activity brought KKRome Opportunities Fund’s market cap to $331,140,312.

KKRome Opportunities Fund is headquartered in San Francisco, California..

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund seeks allocate across credit instruments to capitalize on changes in relative value among corporate credit investments and manage against macroeconomic risks. The Fund is designed to offer investors: Potential for attractive levels of current income through monthly distributions A targeted portfolio investing primarily in bank loans and high yield securities KKR Credit's consistent approach and strong credit investment process that seeks to adapt credit strategies to market conditions. KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC serves as the Fund’s investment advisor. Launched in 2004, the Advisor is a subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc., a leading global investment firm with more than a 44-year history of leadership, innovation and investment.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

