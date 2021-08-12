KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) falls 1.00% on Moderate Volume August 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KREF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc Inc’s (NYSE: KREF) stock fell $0.21, accounting for a 1.00% decrease. KKR Real Estate Finance opened at $21.05 before trading between $21.05 and $20.67 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw KKR Real Estate Finance’s market cap fall to $1,160,041,458 on 313,120 shares -below their 30-day average of 438,156.

KKR Real Estate Finance employs around 1384 people with a head office in New York, New York.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

