Kirkland`s (KIRK) Gains 6.32% on March 15

Today Kirkland`s Inc (NASDAQ: KIRK) is trading 6.32% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:02:08 est, was $11.07. Kirkland`s has climbed $0.66 over the previous day’s close.

132,140 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Kirkland`s has moved YTD 27.06%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-03-17.

About Kirkland`s Inc

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States, currently operating 371 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. The Company's stores present a curated selection of distinctive merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, wall décor, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrances, lamps and other home decorating items. The Company's stores offer an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods. The Company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by casual, comfortable merchandise with a southern feel and a modern flair at a discernible value. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience has led the Company to develop a loyal customer base.

