Kinsale Capital (KNSL) Falls 10.89% for November 11

Today, Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) fell $34.62 to finish the day Friday at $283.21.

The company started at $309.38 and shares fluctuated between $312.05 and $281.87 with 465,829 shares trading hands.

Kinsale Capital is averaging 174,082 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have increased 33.83% YTD.

Kinsale Capital anticipates its next earnings on 2023-02-16.

About Kinsale Capital Group Inc

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

