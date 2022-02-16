Kinross Gold (KGC) gains 2.45% on Strong Volume February 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KGC - Market Data & News Trade

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) shares gained 2.45%, or $0.14 per share, to close Wednesday at $5.86. After opening the day at $5.77, shares of Kinross Gold fluctuated between $5.92 and $5.76. 20,362,471 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 18,861,707. Wednesday's activity brought Kinross Gold’s market cap to $7,291,790,044.

Kinross Gold is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario..

About Kinross Gold Corp.

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Its focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

