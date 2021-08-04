Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) falls 0.22% for August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KIN - Market Data & News Trade

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KIN) shares fell 0.22%, or $0.02 per share, to close Tuesday at $9.21. After opening the day at $9.24, shares of Kindred Bio fluctuated between $9.24 and $9.21. 1,091,197 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 959,481. Tuesday's activity brought Kindred Bio’s market cap to $418,707,949.

Kindred Bio is headquartered in Burlingame, California, and employs more than 140 people.

About Kindred Biosciences Inc

Kindred Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative biologics focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated targets for dogs and cats. KindredBio has a deep pipeline of novel biologics in development across many therapeutic classes, alongside state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing capabilities and a broad intellectual property portfolio.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

