Kinder Morgan (KMI) falls 0.58% to Close at $15.57 on December 22

Kinder Morgan Inc - Class P (NYSE: KMI) shares fell 0.58%, or $0.09 per share, to close Wednesday at $15.57. After opening the day at $15.54, shares of Kinder Morgan fluctuated between $15.63 and $15.36. 18,393,067 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 18,662,906. Wednesday's activity brought Kinder Morgan’s market cap to $35,289,728,809.

Kinder Morgan is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and employs more than 11012 people.

About Kinder Morgan Inc - Class P

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 147 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

