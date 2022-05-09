Kinder Morgan (KMI) Down 3.63% for May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KMI - Market Data & News Trade

Kinder Morgan Inc - Class P (NYSE:KMI) shares changed 3.63% today on 20,446,298 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 16,844,007 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $18.60 the company has a 50 day moving average of $18.71.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

Kinder Morgan has gained 25.45% so far this year.

About Kinder Morgan Inc - Class P

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 147 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke.

