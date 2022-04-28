Kimco Realty (KIM) Rises 4.40% for April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KIM - Market Data & News Trade

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading higher 4.40% to $26.35 on April 28.

4,618,404 shares exchanged hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 3,690,918 shares.

The company's stock has risen 3.22% so far in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Kimco Realty Corp.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years.

