Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Gains 1.01% on April 25

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) moved 1.01% Monday.

As of 12:09:33 est, Kimberly-Clark sits at $139.60 and has climbed $1.405 so far today.

Kimberly-Clark has moved 15.16% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 2.21% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, it creates products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Its portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. It uses sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

