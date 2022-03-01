Kimball, (KBAL) falls 2.70% in Light Trading on March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KBAL - Market Data & News Trade

Kimball International, Inc. - Class B (NASDAQ: KBAL) shares fell 2.70%, or $0.25 per share, to close Tuesday at $9.02. After opening the day at $9.22, shares of Kimball, fluctuated between $9.43 and $8.96. 167,715 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 217,480. Tuesday's activity brought Kimball,’s market cap to $330,230,038.

Kimball, is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana, and employs more than 3000 people.

About Kimball International, Inc. - Class B

For 70 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. The Company goes to market through our family of brands: Kimball, National, Interwoven, Etc., Kimball Hospitality, D'style by Kimball Hospitality and Poppin. The Company values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establish it as an employer of choice. The Company builds success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal year 2020, the company generated $728 million in revenue and employed over 2,800 people.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

