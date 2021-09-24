Kimball, (KBAL) falls 0.44% on Strong Volume September 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KBAL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Kimball International, Inc. - Class B Inc’s (NASDAQ: KBAL) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 0.44% decrease. Kimball, opened at $11.30 before trading between $11.49 and $11.21 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Kimball,’s market cap fall to $414,617,441 on 212,621 shares -above their 30-day average of 170,966.

Kimball, employs around 3000 people with a head office in Jasper, Indiana.

About Kimball International, Inc. - Class B

For 70 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. The Company goes to market through our family of brands: Kimball, National, Interwoven, Etc., Kimball Hospitality, D'style by Kimball Hospitality and Poppin. The Company values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establish it as an employer of choice. The Company builds success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal year 2020, the company generated $728 million in revenue and employed over 2,800 people.

