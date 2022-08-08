Kezar Life (KZR) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for August 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KZR - Market Data & News Trade

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) has already risen $0.52 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $10.37, Kezar Life has moved 5.01% higher ahead of market open.

The company has risen 6.14% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Kezar Life investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:15:46 est.

About Kezar Life Sciences Inc

Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is combining courage, conviction and cutting-edge science to develop breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function and inhibit multiple drivers of disease via a single target. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in severe and underserved autoimmune diseases. Additionally, KZR-261, the first clinical candidate for the treatment of cancer from the company's protein secretion program targeting the Sec61 translocon, is undergoing IND-enabling activities.

