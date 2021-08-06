Keysight (KEYS) falls 0.40% on Strong Volume August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KEYS - Market Data & News Trade

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) shares fell 0.40%, or $0.67 per share, to close Thursday at $166.40. After opening the day at $167.40, shares of Keysight fluctuated between $167.62 and $165.53. 951,759 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 817,032. Thursday's activity brought Keysight’s market cap to $30,949,473,485.

Keysight is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, and employs more than 14000 people.

About Keysight Technologies Inc

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

