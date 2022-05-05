Keycorp (KEY) Loses 3.70% on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KEY - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) lost 3.70% Thursday.

As of 12:08:21 est, Keycorp is currently sitting at $19.53 and has moved $0.75 per share in trading so far.

Keycorp has moved 6.02% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 11.64% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Keycorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $170.3 billion at December 31, 2020. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of more than 1,000 branches and approximately 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name.

