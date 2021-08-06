Kewaunee Scientificoration (KEQU) falls 0.37% on Moderate Volume August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KEQU - Market Data & News Trade

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) shares fell 0.37%, or $0.05 per share, to close Thursday at $13.46. After opening the day at $13.66, shares of Kewaunee Scientificoration fluctuated between $13.46 and $13.28. 1,580 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 3,562. Thursday's activity brought Kewaunee Scientificoration’s market cap to $37,290,970.

Kewaunee Scientificoration is headquartered in Statesville, North Carolina..

About Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

Founded in 1906, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The Company's products include steel, wood, and laminate casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin worksurfaces and sinks. The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Statesville, North Carolina. Direct sales offices are located in the United States, India and Singapore. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India serving the local and Asian markets.

Visit Kewaunee Scientific Corporation’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Kewaunee Scientific Corporation and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Kewaunee Scientific Corporation’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer