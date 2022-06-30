Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Gains 12.93% on June 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KEQU - Market Data & News Trade

Today Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) is trading 12.93% up.

The latest price, as of 11:58:45 est, was $15.81. Kewaunee Scientific has climbed $1.81 so far today.

13,144 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Kewaunee Scientific has moved YTD 10.24%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-07.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Kewaunee Scientific visit the company profile.

About Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

Founded in 1906, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The Company's products include steel, wood, and laminate casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin worksurfaces and sinks. The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Statesville, North Carolina. Direct sales offices are located in the United States, India and Singapore. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India serving the local and Asian markets.

To get more information on Kewaunee Scientific Corporation and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Kewaunee Scientific Corporation's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles