Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) falls 0.34% in Active Trading on December 8

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) shares fell 0.34%, or $0.12 per share, to close Wednesday at $34.81. After opening the day at $34.70, shares of Keurig Dr Pepper fluctuated between $34.93 and $34.35. 5,109,667 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 4,836,106. Wednesday's activity brought Keurig Dr Pepper’s market cap to $49,359,243,087.

Keurig Dr Pepper is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts..

About Keurig Dr Pepper Inc

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billionand nearly 26,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

