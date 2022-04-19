Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Rises 2.24% on April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KW - Market Data & News Trade

Today Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) is trading 2.24% up.

The latest price, as of 12:03:45 est, was $23.93. Kennedy-Wilson has climbed $0.525 so far today.

149,611 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Kennedy-Wilson has moved YTD 1.07%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Kennedy-Wilson visit the company profile.

About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., U.K., and Ireland.

To get more information on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications