KemPharm (KMPH) falls 3.89% for January 27

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares fell 3.89%, or $0.25 per share, to close Thursday at $6.17. After opening the day at $6.55, shares of KemPharm fluctuated between $6.60 and $6.09. 597,299 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 495,201. Thursday's activity brought KemPharm’s market cap to $217,920,858.

KemPharm is headquartered in Celebration, Florida..

About KemPharm Inc

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LAT™ (Ligand Activated Therapy) technology. KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LAT™ technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. KemPharm's prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and stimulant use disorder. KemPharm's co-lead clinical development candidates for the treatment of ADHD, KP415 and KP484, are both based on a prodrug of d-methylphenidate, but have differing duration/effect profiles. In addition, KemPharm has received FDA approval for APADAZ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen.

