KemPharm (KMPH) falls 2.01% in Light Trading on September 22

Today, KemPharm Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: KMPH) stock fell $0.18, accounting for a 2.01% decrease. KemPharm opened at $9.01 before trading between $9.03 and $8.76 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw KemPharm’s market cap fall to $309,001,454 on 297,074 shares -below their 30-day average of 469,446.

About KemPharm Inc

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LAT™ (Ligand Activated Therapy) technology. KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LAT™ technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. KemPharm's prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and stimulant use disorder. KemPharm's co-lead clinical development candidates for the treatment of ADHD, KP415 and KP484, are both based on a prodrug of d-methylphenidate, but have differing duration/effect profiles. In addition, KemPharm has received FDA approval for APADAZ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

