Kemper (KMPR) Loses 2.77% on May 9

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) has dropped $1.35 (2.77%) and is currently sitting at $47.15, as of 12:03:58 est on May 9.

172,127 shares have been traded today.

The Company rose 5.50% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 11.36% over the last 30 days.

Kemper expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Kemper Corporation

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation's leading specialized insurers. With $14.3 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.2 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has 9,500 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

