Kemper (KMPR) Climbs 2.25% for April 20

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading up 2.25% to $55.09 on April 20.

566,632 shares traded hands while the 30-day daily average of 249,784 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 7.80% so far in 2022.

The company's stock has fluctuated over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Kemper visit the company profile.

About Kemper Corporation

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation's leading specialized insurers. With $14.3 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.2 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has 9,500 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

