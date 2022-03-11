Kelso (KIQ) Pushes Lower in Pre-Market Trading for March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KIQ - Market Data & News

Shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 11.

Ahead of the market's open, Kelso stock dropped 5.49% from the previous session’s close.

Kelso gained $0.0173 in the last session and looks to continue today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:00:03 est.

About Kelso Technologies Inc.

Kelso is a diverse product development company that specializes in the design, production and distribution of proprietary service equipment used in transportation applications. The Company's reputation has been earned as a designer and reliable supplier of unique high-quality rail tank car valve equipment that provides for the safe handling and containment of hazardous and non-hazardous commodities during transport. All Kelso products are specifically designed to provide economic and operational advantages to customers while reducing the potential effects of human error and environmental harm.

