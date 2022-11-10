Kelly Services, (KELYA) Rises 15.25% on November 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KELYA - Market Data & News Trade

Kelly Services, Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ: KELYA) has gained $2.41 (15.25%) and sits at $18.42, as of 12:01:09 est on November 10.

115,436 shares have been traded today.

The Company is down 0.57% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 11.90% over the last 30 days.

Kelly Services, expects its next earnings on 2022-11-10.

Kelly Services, expects its next earnings on 2022-11-10.

About Kelly Services, Inc. - Class A

Kelly Services, Inc. connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. Kelly Services is always thinking about what's next in the evolving world of work, and helps people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. Kelly Services directly employs nearly 440,000 people around the world, and connects thousands more with work through its global network of talent suppliers and partners in its outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2019 was $5.4 billion.

