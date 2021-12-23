Kelly Services, (KELYA) falls 0.47% in Light Trading on December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KELYA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Kelly Services, Inc. - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: KELYA) stock fell $0.08, accounting for a 0.47% decrease. Kelly Services, opened at $17.07 before trading between $17.18 and $16.30 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Kelly Services,’s market cap fall to $669,260,005 on 108,022 shares -below their 30-day average of 191,195.

About Kelly Services, Inc. - Class A

Kelly Services, Inc. connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. Kelly Services is always thinking about what's next in the evolving world of work, and helps people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. Kelly Services directly employs nearly 440,000 people around the world, and connects thousands more with work through its global network of talent suppliers and partners in its outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2019 was $5.4 billion.

