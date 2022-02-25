Kearny (KRNY) gains 3.97% to Close at $13.35 on February 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KRNY - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Kearny Financial Corp. Inc’s (NASDAQ: KRNY) stock gained $0.51, accounting for a 3.97% increase. Kearny opened at $12.93 before trading between $13.35 and $12.88 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Kearny’s market cap rise to $971,253,084 on 750,136 shares -above their 30-day average of 405,621.

About Kearny Financial Corp.

Kearny Financial Corp. is the parent company of Kearny Bank which operates from its administrative headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey, and a total of 49 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. At December 31, 2020, Kearny Financial Corp. had approximately $7.3 billion in total assets.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

