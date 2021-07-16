Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) gains 0.85% for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KRNY - Market Data & News Trade

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY) shares gained 0.85%, or $0.1 per share, to close Thursday at $11.81. After opening the day at $11.63, shares of Kearny. fluctuated between $11.96 and $11.63. 374,191 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 435,097. Thursday's activity brought Kearny.’s market cap to $954,165,011.

About Kearny Financial Corp.

Kearny Financial Corp. is the parent company of Kearny Bank which operates from its administrative headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey, and a total of 49 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. At December 31, 2020, Kearny Financial Corp. had approximately $7.3 billion in total assets.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

