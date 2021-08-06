KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) falls 0.27% for August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KBSF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, KBS Fashion Group Limited Inc’s (NASDAQ: KBSF) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.27% decrease. KBS Fashion opened at $3.65 before trading between $3.85 and $3.55 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw KBS Fashion’s market cap fall to $12,646,077 on 52,975 shares -below their 30-day average of 452,889.

About KBS Fashion Group Limited

Headquartered in Shishi, China, KBS Fashion Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, selling and distributing its own casual menswear brand, KBS, through a network of 32 KBS branded stores (as of June 30, 2019) and over a number of multi-brand stores.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

