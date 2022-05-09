KBR (KBR) Drops in Active Trading for May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KBR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of KBR Inc (NYSE:KBR) moved 3.32% down on May 9 to close at $44.88.

1,678,493 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 1,570,970 shares.

KBR has moved 2.31% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About KBR Inc

KBR Inc. delivers science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

