KB Home (KBH) Climbs 12.29% on November 10

Shares of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) rose 12.29% Thursday.

As of 12:01:18 est, KB Home sits at $31.69 and has moved $3.44 per share in trading so far.

KB Home has moved 1.44% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 36.27% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2023-01-11.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since its founding in 1957. KB Home operates in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and active adults. KB Home is differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in its KB Home Studios. In addition, its industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for its buyers compared to a typical resale home. The company takes a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA's homebuilder programs - ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®.

