Kaspien (KSPN) falls 2.82% on Strong Volume January 11

Today, Kaspien Holdings Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: KSPN) stock fell $0.25, accounting for a 2.82% decrease. Kaspien opened at $9.00 before trading between $9.36 and $8.01 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Kaspien’s market cap fall to $21,485,936 on 25,631 shares -above their 30-day average of 4,346.

About Kaspien Holdings Inc

Kaspien is a leading eCommerce growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Google Shopping, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 2008 in Spokane, Wash., Kaspien has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for Kaspien partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, the Spokane-based company has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, ZippyPaws and others.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

