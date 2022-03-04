Karuna (KRTX) falls 3.46% in Light Trading on March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KRTX - Market Data & News Trade

Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares fell 3.46%, or $3.54 per share, to close Friday at $98.90. After opening the day at $101.58, shares of Karuna fluctuated between $105.82 and $98.43. 133,318 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 227,232. Friday's activity brought Karuna’s market cap to $2,948,038,991.

About Karuna Therapeutics Inc

Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions.Karuna understand there is a need for differentiated and more effective treatments that can help patients navigate the challenges presented by these severe and disabling disorders. Utilizing itsextensive knowledge of neuroscience, the Company is harnessing the untapped potential of the brain in pursuit of novel pathways to develop medicines that make meaningful differences in peoples' lives.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

