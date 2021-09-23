Karuna (KRTX) falls 0.86% in Light Trading on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KRTX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Karuna Therapeutics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: KRTX) stock fell $1.02, accounting for a 0.86% decrease. Karuna opened at $120.22 before trading between $120.22 and $115.40 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Karuna’s market cap fall to $3,495,321,613 on 67,809 shares -below their 30-day average of 129,607.

About Karuna Therapeutics Inc

Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions.Karuna understand there is a need for differentiated and more effective treatments that can help patients navigate the challenges presented by these severe and disabling disorders. Utilizing itsextensive knowledge of neuroscience, the Company is harnessing the untapped potential of the brain in pursuit of novel pathways to develop medicines that make meaningful differences in peoples' lives.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

