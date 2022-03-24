Karuna (KRTX) Climbs 2.99% for March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KRTX - Market Data & News Trade

Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KRTX) shares gained 2.99% today on 114,088 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 214,075 shares traded.

After today’s close at $118.06 the company has a 50 day moving average of $107.82.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

Karuna is down 12.50% so far this year.

About Karuna Therapeutics Inc

Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions.Karuna understand there is a need for differentiated and more effective treatments that can help patients navigate the challenges presented by these severe and disabling disorders. Utilizing itsextensive knowledge of neuroscience, the Company is harnessing the untapped potential of the brain in pursuit of novel pathways to develop medicines that make meaningful differences in peoples' lives.

